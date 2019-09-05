John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HPS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,794. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $19.61.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

