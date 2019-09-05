John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (HTD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has increased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of HTD traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. 5,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,709. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

