Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,521,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,598. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 70,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $2,942,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 234,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,875.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 6,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $257,508.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,509. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,279,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,188,000 after acquiring an additional 678,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,655,000 after acquiring an additional 843,858 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 105.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $972,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

