Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $40.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,840.72. 3,213,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,282,988. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,837.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,829.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 target price (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.84.

In related news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,714 shares of company stock worth $51,174,807. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.