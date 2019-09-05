Joincoin Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges (J)

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded up 45.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. Joincoin has a total market cap of $16,196.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joincoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Joincoin has traded 58.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Joincoin

J is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,333,527 coins. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team.

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

