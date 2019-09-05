JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.30 ($8.49) price objective on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.63 ($10.03).

FRA:SHA opened at €6.37 ($7.41) on Monday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.47). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.99.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

