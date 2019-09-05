JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 682,847 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 389.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 682,847 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.73% of Columbia Property Trust worth $17,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CXP. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,100,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,443,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,498,000 after acquiring an additional 777,814 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,482,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 120,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 104,151 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on Columbia Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE CXP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.46. 1,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $25.07.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.73 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.