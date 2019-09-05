JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 639,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 122,273 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.59% of Ares Management worth $16,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 109,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Weiner sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $93,636.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ares Management Llc sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,301,571 shares of company stock valued at $37,736,355 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

ARES traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.24. 6,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ares Management Corp has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.14%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

