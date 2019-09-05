JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $18,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 708.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $203,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.67.

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 3,646 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total value of $410,138.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dan Goldstein sold 475 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $63,284.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,180 shares of company stock valued at $9,603,485 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAE traded up $1.75 on Thursday, reaching $130.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,108. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.45. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

