JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,476,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $19,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 303.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $228,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,243. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $19.41 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sabre had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sabre’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

In other Sabre news, insider David J. Shirk sold 10,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $237,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SABR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.