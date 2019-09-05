Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) will report sales of $290,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $170,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $960,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $780,000.00 to $1.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $19.50 million, with estimates ranging from $440,000.00 to $38.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 3,974.23% and a negative return on equity of 96.96%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million.

Several brokerages have commented on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

KDMN stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $2.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,758. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $318.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kadmon by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 12,606,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,060 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 52.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 532,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 184,364 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 342,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.