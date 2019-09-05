KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.95

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.95 and last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 87101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

KBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BTIG Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.73 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded KB Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.66.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $88,396.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 2,436.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

