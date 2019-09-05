Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) CEO George S. Corona Sells 29,110 Shares

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) CEO George S. Corona sold 29,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $732,989.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,170.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $946.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.80. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kelly Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 161,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kelly Services by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 31,920 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Kelly Services by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

