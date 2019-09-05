Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) VP Bhupendra C. Shah Sells 1,161 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $74,780.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $24.45. 4,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.22%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KELYA. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 420.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 226,215 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $5,043,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,245,000 after purchasing an additional 162,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 47.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 104,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 28.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 438,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Recommended Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.