KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,119 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 55,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,672,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,284,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,989,000 after purchasing an additional 767,195 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. GMP Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $225,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,964,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,928,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.77%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

