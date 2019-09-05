Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.34

Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 2658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KBAL shares. BidaskClub raised Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $640.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $195.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Kimball International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,167,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 5,321.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Company Profile (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

