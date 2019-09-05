KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Shares Up 4.1%

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.28, approximately 13,350 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 526% from the average daily volume of 2,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KIGRY. ValuEngine lowered shares of KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut KION GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

