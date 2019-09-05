KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian Lorig Sells 1,505 Shares

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total value of $228,127.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.82. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $152.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 560.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.12.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.