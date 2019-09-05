Kleros (PNK) Price Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $2,049.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000901 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000234 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,563,810 tokens. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.