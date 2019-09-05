Kye L. Mitchell Sells 4,000 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $130,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $33.77. 2,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.95 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $783.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Kforce had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $338.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Kforce by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

