Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Lancaster Colony has increased its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. Lancaster Colony has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

LANC stock opened at $146.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.31. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $138.90 and a 1 year high of $194.38.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

