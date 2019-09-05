Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45-1.50, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.37-0.52 EPS.

Lands’ End stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,490. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $233.21 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Lands’ End’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

LE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Lands’ End from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut Lands’ End from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

