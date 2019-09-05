Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino Sells 25,538 Shares

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 25,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $541,660.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,681,119.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mary Anne Heino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Mary Anne Heino sold 14,340 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $399,942.60.

LNTH traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $21.82. 250,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,186. The firm has a market cap of $847.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.72 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 51.08%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 238.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,209,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,989,000 after purchasing an additional 390,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

