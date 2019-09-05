Lattice Biologics (CVE:LBL) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Lattice Biologics Ltd (CVE:LBL) traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 38,310 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 343,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and a PE ratio of -3.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Lattice Biologics Company Profile (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic allograft products for use in the field of cellular therapies and tissue engineering with a focus on bone, skin, and cartilage regeneration worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

