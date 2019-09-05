Leon Trefler Sells 687 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Leon Trefler sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $47,856.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,475 shares in the company, valued at $799,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $57,309.92.

On Monday, July 1st, Leon Trefler sold 772 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $55,545.40.

Shares of PEGA stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.47. 186,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,991. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,652,000 after buying an additional 164,998 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,192,000 after buying an additional 18,373 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.7% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,159,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,339,000 after buying an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,205,000 after buying an additional 85,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 36.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,065,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,878,000 after buying an additional 287,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.