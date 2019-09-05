Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells $943,211.27 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 50,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $943,211.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,522,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

L. Dyson Dryden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, L. Dyson Dryden sold 92,032 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $1,711,795.20.

Lindblad Expeditions stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,497. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $927.54 million, a P/E ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.58 million. Research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 72.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 18,404.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 48.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

