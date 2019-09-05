Lisa L. Kinney Sells 3,000 Shares of FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Stock

FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) SVP Lisa L. Kinney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $21,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:FNCB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.16. 6,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,645. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. FNCB Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $12.00.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 188.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.