LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,493 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.75% of LivePerson worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPSN. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 697,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.26 and a beta of 1.06. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $41.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $680,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 23,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $644,071.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,318. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

