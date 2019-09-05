LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LKQ by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,776,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,622,000 after acquiring an additional 485,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,069,000 after purchasing an additional 316,437 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of LKQ by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 78,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1,247.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.20. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $34.55.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. TheStreet downgraded LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wellington Shields downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

