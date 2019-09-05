LocalCoinSwap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,374.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $703,287.00 and approximately $7,374.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,214,643 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

