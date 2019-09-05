LSV Asset Management Has $301,000 Stock Position in Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 224.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 80,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 555.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.46. 106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452. Evans Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $47.50.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $90,597.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,949.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,527 shares of company stock worth $126,104.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.