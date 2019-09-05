LSV Asset Management Has $465,000 Stake in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.27% of Eastern worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Eastern by 0.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 112,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 539.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 255,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 564,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of EML traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eastern Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.44 million during the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 12.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

