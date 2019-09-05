LSV Asset Management Invests $214,000 in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.7% during the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,268,000 after acquiring an additional 461,331 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,272,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 531,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 467,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 55,570 shares during the period. Finally, Resource America Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 861 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,797. The company has a quick ratio of 41.04, a current ratio of 41.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.34. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $42.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

