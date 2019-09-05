LSV Asset Management Makes New $51,000 Investment in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFSF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 510.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 440.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 367.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MutualFirst Financial news, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $124,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,290.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark L. Barkley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $160,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,575 shares of company stock worth $470,719 in the last ninety days. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MutualFirst Financial stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $38.90. The company has a market cap of $253.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.85.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MFSF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

