Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. 3,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $415.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th.

In other news, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alok Maskara acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,576.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at about $2,740,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Luxfer by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,174,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Luxfer by 2,288.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Luxfer by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the period.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

