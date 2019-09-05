Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MCN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.40. 41,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,933. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $7.94.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

