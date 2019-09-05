Magnum Achieves Market Cap of $1,423.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 61.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Magnum has a total market cap of $1,423.00 and $1.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Magnum has traded up 66.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Magnum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00218045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.01228676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017152 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00084174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. Magnum’s official website is www.mgmcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.