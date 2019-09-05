Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) CEO Purchases $28,000.00 in Stock

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) CEO Steve Filipov purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Filipov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Steve Filipov purchased 5,000 shares of Manitex International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00.

Shares of MNTX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71. Manitex International Inc has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $60.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manitex International Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Manitex International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 0.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 881,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manitex International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Manitex International during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNTX. ValuEngine raised shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

