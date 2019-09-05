Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Down to $11.77

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.04, but opened at $11.77. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 156,476 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.8% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 7.2% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 8.9% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

