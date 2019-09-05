Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,559 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.36% of Matrix Service worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Matrix Service news, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 10,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $209,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MTRX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,268. Matrix Service Co has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $505.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.70.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Matrix Service had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $398.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Matrix Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Co will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTRX. DA Davidson raised Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

