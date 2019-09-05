Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Meggitt plc (LON:MGGT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 584.50 ($7.64).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meggitt from GBX 689 ($9.00) to GBX 711 ($9.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other Meggitt news, insider Philip Ernest Green sold 137,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 523 ($6.83), for a total transaction of £718,235.90 ($938,502.42).

LON MGGT traded up GBX 4.76 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 626.05 ($8.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 598.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 543.66. Meggitt has a twelve month low of GBX 456.10 ($5.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 621.80 ($8.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Meggitt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.92%.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems for aerospace, defense, energy, medical, industrial, test, and automotive markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems, Meggitt Control Systems, Meggitt Polymers & Composites, Meggitt Sensing Systems, and Meggitt Equipment Group segments.

