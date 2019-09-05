Melrose Industries PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:MRO)

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 180.75. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 237 ($3.10).

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Melrose Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 242.22 ($3.17).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

