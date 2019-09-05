Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. Meredith also updated its FY20 guidance to $5.75-6.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDP. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Meredith in a report on Monday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Meredith from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Meredith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Meredith in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meredith currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.99.

Meredith stock traded down $10.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.68. 5,631,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,725. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. Meredith has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.05. Meredith had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $785.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Meredith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Meredith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.55%.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

