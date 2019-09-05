MFS Charter Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MCR traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $8.36. 195,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,890. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

