MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,719,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,163 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $48,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. AJO LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 8,653,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,435 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 7,813,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,061,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,783,000 after buying an additional 381,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,503,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 857,460 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,334,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,979,000 after buying an additional 1,485,610 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTG traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 38,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,887. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $61,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. ValuEngine upgraded MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

