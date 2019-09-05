MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,622 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 27,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 661,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,609,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,092. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

