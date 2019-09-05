Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 3,484 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $114,867.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,485.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,954 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,274,666.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 275 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $6,927.25.

On Monday, June 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 747 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $18,518.13.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.62. 660,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,853. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. Natera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.52.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.77 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 46.78% and a negative return on equity of 273.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Natera Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Natera from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Natera from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Natera by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Natera by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Natera by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

