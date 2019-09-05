Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 919 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,841,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,231,000 after purchasing an additional 301,124 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,628,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,709,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,751 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14,147.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 4,001,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,303,000 after purchasing an additional 209,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.83. The company had a trading volume of 113,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,518,290. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $339.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

