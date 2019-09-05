Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,149,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,759.03, for a total transaction of $4,397,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,590,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,714 shares of company stock valued at $51,174,807. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $40.10 on Thursday, hitting $1,840.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,213,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,988. The company has a market capitalization of $885.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,840.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,828.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,259.84.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.