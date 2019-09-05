Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,045 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 100.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $156,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $109,714.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,530,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,155,902.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JWN traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.49. 201,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 41.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JWN. Wedbush set a $24.00 price target on Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.19.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

